Rafa Benitez’s concealed press conference statement sums up Everton’s stint so far well.

“Rome was not constructed in a single day.” Even only a month ago, Evertonians would not have anticipated to hear such comment in Rafa Benitez’s recent press conference.

This time around, even the Spaniard’s demeanor and body language appeared a little different.

The weight of poor results has been heavy on supporters’ shoulders in recent days and weeks, and it appeared that the boss was no exception.

His answers were a little shorter than usual, and he wasn’t nearly as cheerful as usual. The interrogation had a feeling of dismal realism about it.

Throughout his time in front of the camera, he was not negative or depressed, but there was an underlying message that things had not been going well in terms of results recently.

It’s always a little more difficult to discern the atmosphere of a room when holding press conferences on Zoom, but this time it was a little more clear than usual.

Things are no longer rosy, and our feet are firmly planted on the ground.

As the final international break of 2021 approaches, the phrase at the outset of this post has become a fair description of the club’s current situation.

The Blues have lost all three of their matches since the last time players were called up for their country, in October. Two of those games, in particular, have had some genuinely awful stretches of play.

Everton’s situation will not be made any easier this weekend when they face Tottenham Hotspur, who will undoubtedly be boosted by the arrival of Antonio Conte in north London.

And perhaps the last several weeks have provided some new insight on the Blues’ current predicament.

At the start of the campaign, there was no sense of delusion. Everton were a surprise package, partly because of the kind of football they played, although fans were well aware of the club’s shortcomings.

How could they not be? Recent campaigns have revealed that the current generation of players has a number of difficulties, and, let’s be honest, the summer wasn’t great for the team in that regard.

