Rafa Benitez wants Kalidou Koulibaly, and Max Aarons wants £25 million.

Everton’s pre-season campaign is ready to begin, and all eyes will be on the upcoming 2021/22 season.

A slew of players have been linked with moves to Goodison Park in recent months, and they are showing no signs of slowing down ahead of what is likely to be a hectic transfer window for the Blues.

Rafa Benitez, the new manager, will be eager to bolster his team in order to begin a stronger Premier League campaign, but who will he sign?

Here, we take a look at some of the most recent rumors circulating across the world.

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

90min.com

According to the report, new Everton manager Rafa Benitez has asked the team to try to sign Koulibaly this summer.

When Carlo Ancelotti was in charge, the Blues were connected with Koulibaly, whose future at Napoli was in doubt.

According to 90min, Napoli could be willing to trade Koulibaly this summer for roughly £35 million, with Benitez urging that he be put at the top of Everton’s shopping list.

Norwich City defender Max Aarons.

90min.com

Everton have made Aarons, along with Denzel Dumfries, one of their main objectives this summer, according to the report.

According to reports, the Blues are looking to bolster their right side of defence and have put Aarons and Dumfries on their buying list.

Norwich would only sell Aarons if a cost in excess of £25 million was given, according to the source, but it is unclear whether Everton would be willing to make such an offer.

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Matheus Nunes.

Sport Witness, via Correio da Manha.

Everton could be on the verge of signing Nunes in order to assist Sporting in securing a new contract, according to the source.

According to the source, Sporting wants to buy Manuel Ugarte from Famalicao, but they must allow Nunes leave for Everton in order to finalize the deal.

Recent reports suggested that a €18 million deal had been reached to bring Nunes to Goodison Park.

According to the latest reports, the deal is nearly finalized and is awaiting the consent of new manager Benitez.