Rafa Benitez should be concerned about the date of Liverpool’s match against Everton.

Liverpool, like in past seasons, is getting into their stride as the Premier League’s frantic holiday season gets underway.

It’s all up for grabs with only two points separating the Reds and leaders Chelsea as games come thick and fast.

Liverpool’s title-winning season of 2019-20 began in December, and they quickly built a large lead at the top of the league.

It all started with a Merseyside Derby, just like the current campaign.

Marco Silva’s tenure as Everton manager came to an end on December 4, 2019, as Liverpool defeated Everton 5-2 at Anfield.

But, more crucially, it was the Reds’ sixth consecutive triumph in the Premier League, capping a historic run of 18 consecutive victories.

Liverpool had already established a 22-point lead at the top when they suffered a 3-0 setback against Watford on February 29, 2020.

This time around, it’s much tighter, with Manchester City and Chelsea also in the mix.

However, a win at Goodison Park on Wednesday may be the catalyst for a successful Christmas for the Reds, who are just two points off the top of the table as the season enters its busiest month.

After losing to West Ham United before the international break, Liverpool were in danger of falling behind.

But the Reds have closed the gap with back-to-back 4-0 home triumphs over Arsenal and Southampton.

Klopp’s fortunes have turned around after his midfield options were limited owing to injury, but the return of Thiago Alcantara has been a significant boost.

The Spaniard is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League right now, and his inclusion in the starting XI will have a significant impact on Liverpool’s prospects.

Thiago and Fabinho in the centre of the pitch, as witnessed against Southampton on Saturday, are swiftly developing into a deadly tandem, and the Reds have yet to lose a match with the pair on the pitch.

On Wednesday, Rafa Benitez, a familiar face, will lead Liverpool over Stanley Park.

If they were, the Reds may put pressure on their previous manager, who is now in charge of Everton. “The summary has come to an end.”