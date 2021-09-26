Rafa Benitez sees what other managers don’t, and Everton have unearthed a new vital player.

Demarai Gray was on the right wing, and he held possession with a nice take-on before passing it to a teammate.

The ball was quickly moved to the left side, but then, seemingly out of nowhere, Gray reappeared on the perimeter of the area, ready to receive it.

It was as if he had appeared by magic, as if he could teleport from one section of the pitch to another or freeze time like Bernard and his watch from a 90s children’s television show.

In Everton’s 2-0 win over Norwich on Saturday, the winger was everywhere.

It’s impossible for a human to cover every blade of grass in seconds, yet Gray did it.

It wouldn’t have surprised anyone to see astonished Evertonians sat all over the ground, springing up and rubbing their eyes in bewilderment, such was the frequent surprise of seeing Gray show up here, there, and everywhere.

He played left midfield, central midfield, number ten, up front, and even left defence.

Gray has three goals and an assist in six Premier League games, and he has had a significant impact on the squad.

His quickness has been a huge plus, and his deft technique, cunning, and movement have given the Blues a new dimension in the attacking half of the field.

However, maybe his most valuable quality, especially against the Canaries, is that he is always available. Always.

Gray proves it by sprinting into space, arms outstretched and hands gesturing for the ball to be handed to him.

He creates angles, sprints back and forth, recycles play, and keeps the game moving.

If a teammate is in a tight situation, he’ll slaloming left and right to play the one two or take the ball away from danger.

He’ll run into a channel if he spots one. The defender gets a quick ‘see you’ and is quickly on his way.

Pass, pass, pass, run, hold, pass, pass, pass, pass, pass, pass, pass, pass, pass, pass, pass He’s off again.

Gray will give and go, driving forward and earning up fouls before rolling his foot over.