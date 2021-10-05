Rafa Benitez makes a mentality pledge to Everton fans and discusses Manchester United’s methods.

Rafa Benitez feels his current Everton team possesses the mindset, fight, and values that Evertonians expect.

Everton’s great start to the season continued on Saturday when they drew 1-1 with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

After Carlo Ancelotti’s surprising departure to Real Madrid at the start of the month, Benitez was named the new Everton manager at the end of June.

The 61-year-old brought a plethora of experience to Goodison Park, having previously managed in Spain, Italy, England, and China.

Due to his time with Liverpool, his hiring was possibly the most divisive in Merseyside football history.

Between 2004 and 2010, Benitez led Liverpool to Champions League and FA Cup glory, as well as a second-place Premier League finish.

However, with 14 points from his team’s first seven Premier League games, Benitez has received a lot of acclaim from Blues fans in recent weeks.

Speaking on the support he’s received so far this season, he says that one of his top aims when he first arrived at the club was to build a team that reflected the ideals of the fans.

The Spaniard said evertontv, “I think the supporters realize this team has the mentality that every Evertonian demands.”

“What the Scousers want to see is guys fighting on the field. The Evertonians were perhaps a little disappointed since they were missing it.

“Now they’re thrilled because the team is doing the same thing — giving it their all every day and in every game.

“The fans love it, and the players appreciate the fans’ support – and then there’s this bonding. If the players have to go the additional mile, this allows them to do so.

“Against United, I was ecstatic to see the club arrive at Old Trafford unfazed and determined to win.

“I was pleased with the way every single player contributed to the squad, the opportunities we created, and the way we defended, everything.”

Everton secured a deserved point against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team on Saturday afternoon thanks to Andros Townsend’s second-half equalizer.

