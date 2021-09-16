Rafa Benitez makes a “difficult” comment, but believes he understands Everton supporters’ desires.

Rafa Benitez argues that, while his appointment was “contentious,” he understands “what Evertonians desire,” despite dismissing accusations that he is better suited to the post than Carlo Ancelotti.

Benitez’s Everton squad travels to Aston Villa on Saturday evening after going undefeated in his first five games in command.

When asked if he thought he was better suited to the club than Ancelotti, the Spaniard answered, “No, I will argue that a manager has to adapt to what you have.”

“Every club is different, whether it’s Napoli, Inter, Real Madrid, Newcastle United, or Tenerife, and then you can do it.

“When I was at Newcastle, we were promoted, and everyone said, ‘You’re the favorites,’ and we won.

“We were promoted to Tenerife, but we were not favorites. Then there are certain teams who are pretty strong, yet you can still win.

“All of these things can alter based on the players you have, the atmosphere, and the position of the chairman, who may or may not support you.”

“As a manager, a coach, you have to perform your job, try to improve your players, try to create a positive atmosphere, including with the fans,” Benitez continued. For example, at Chelsea, we had the resources and then performed admirably.

“I think it varies each club, but in this situation, I think it’s easier because I know the city, I know what Evertonians want, and I know how they want their players to perform on the pitch.

“For me, the most important thing is to come here and witness a lot of players doing their hardest. Not players who thought to themselves, “I’m extremely good,” or various personalities who don’t seem to care.

“This bunch of players is concerned, and they are working hard every day to improve.”

fourth position Everton is one of four Premier League clubs with ten points after four games, trailing early leaders Manchester United as well as two of Benitez’s old clubs, Chelsea and Liverpool, on goal difference.

Given his prior work with the Blues' crosstown rivals, the 61-year-old confessed that crossing Stanley Park was more difficult than expected, but.