Rafa Benitez issued a message to James Rodriguez, telling the Everton forward to improve.

If James Rodriguez is to reclaim his place in the Everton team, he must find a “balance” between playing his natural game and offering more of what Rafa Benitez wants.

Rodriguez reportedly told Twitch fans on Friday night that he is “ready” to face Burnley on Monday, but Benitez claims he is “a little bit behind the others.”

The Colombian was declared available for transfer during the summer window, but despite interest from Porto, AC Milan, and Istanbul Basaksehir, he remained at Goodison Park.

Rodriguez was a sure starter under Carlo Ancelotti last season when he was fit, but his chances have changed considerably since Benitez’s arrival.

Rodriguez’s talent is recognized by the Spanish coach, but he wants his forwards to contribute as much off the ball as they do on it.

Rodriguez, according to Benitez, must meet him in the middle if he wants to return to starting games.

Benitez stated, “We know his strengths.”

“He’s a left-footed player with a lot of talent. We are aware of his flaws as well. On the field, he must demonstrate his skills while also working on his faults.

“I don’t expect him to modify his approach, but we must strike a balance between what he can offer the squad and what we want of him.

“It relies on his teammates, and they’re performing so well right now that he’s in a different situation than them. If he wants to be on the team, he needs to keep pushing.”

Everton have started life under Benitez undefeated, with Rodriguez yet to play after being forced to isolate.

“He’s working well at the moment, but the rest of the team is a little ahead of him,” Everton manager Ronald Koeman remarked.

“It’s not about how far he’s fallen behind because of him; it’s about how far he’s fallen behind because the others are succeeding. He must now continue to push and work hard. In football, you never know what will happen, and you never know what will happen with Covid and injuries. He’s lagging behind the others at the moment.”