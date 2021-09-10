Rafa Benitez hints to a January Everton deal and explains the Donny van de Beek connection.

Everton manager Rafa Benitez has hinted that the club may make a January transfer window move after conceding that the summer should have been better.

Over the previous few months, the Blues have been able to bring in five senior signings for very little money.

However, the club was unable to make new signings in a number of vital positions in the squad, with right-back being one of the most prominent.

Despite this, Benitez was pleased with the job that the team was able to accomplish during the recent transfer window, thanks to financial fair play laws.

“I’m incredibly delighted with the players we brought in because they’re the players we needed,” he said.

“They understand what we’re aiming for, and these players’ dedication is evident to all. They understand what we want, what the fans want here, and how hard we have to work.

“We didn’t spend a lot of money, but we got some good players.”

“It might be better, absolutely, because you could do it if you had more money. In this timeframe, however, the financial fair play rules were killing us.

“Hopefully it will be different in the next window, but the players we brought were guys that we required. Perhaps we needed more players in more spots, but that was the best we could do at the time, and I believe we performed quite well.”

Despite being satisfied with the players brought in, Benitez has not ruled out making more transfers in the January transfer window.

In recent years, the Blues have not been significant players in the winter market, but the manager would not be opposed to bringing in new talent if necessary.

“I wasn’t expecting [financial troubles]at the start because I thought we could sell some players and then perform well in the window,” he added.

“I’m incredibly impressed with how quickly we adapted and how well we performed.

“When I say ‘next window,’ I’m hoping it’ll be January if that’s what’s needed. I believe that everyone will be happy here if we are doing so well that we won’t need anyone in January.

“However, you never.”

