Rafa Benitez has publicly stated that he can reinvent Everton’s midfield.

Many of the questions addressed at Rafa Benitez in his pre-match news conference for Everton’s trip to Manchester United were about Cristiano Ronaldo, but while the Portuguese legend’s career has always been about scoring, Abdoulaye Doucoure has given Everton a fresh goal threat.

Ronaldo’s score for the season so far is five goals, a figure that Benitez would be glad to see from Doucoure throughout the season.

While the Frenchman’s hard-running helped him have a promising debut season at Goodison Park after a £20 million deal from relegated Watford last season, he has appeared to give more in the final third under Benitez than just a shield in front of the back four thus far.

“When you sign with a new club, you try to assess your players, their strengths and weaknesses, and if you can improve something or reinforce something they are doing well,” Benitez said of his midfield combination with Allan.

“With Doucoure, it’s apparent he has the energy and potential to go into the box, and I told him numerous times, ‘just go, don’t drop off too much because you can be a threat in attack,’ and he’s doing fantastically.

“We were kidding about (setting a goal) to score five goals; he’s already scored three, one of which was disallowed, but he’s performing well and he’s focused on that, to play well for the club while also making sure he can score more goals.

“I’m overjoyed because that adds to any player’s motivation.”

Doucoure scored in the 3-3 draw at Old Trafford last season, but with Benitez revealing that the man who grabbed a point for Everton that day, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, is still out due to injury, his team will have to look for goals elsewhere on the pitch.

United, on the other hand, spent a lot of money on high-profile and costly players. “The summary has come to an end.”