Rafa Benitez finally speaks out about the whispers of a Newcastle takeover and comeback.

Rafa Benitez, the manager of Everton, has ruled out a return to St James’ Park following Newcastle United’s acquisition.

The Magpies have been purchased by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), whose head is Mohammed bin Salman, the Middle Eastern state’s crown prince, with the acquisition putting them among the wealthiest clubs in the world.

Benitez, who was a popular figure on Tyneside during his tenure as manager from 2016 to 2019, insists he would not return to the region.

When questioned about the impact of the Newcastle United takeover on the Premier League at his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s game against West Ham United at Goodison Park, he said: “It’s a hard subject, I wasn’t expecting that.”

“The thing is that I have a fantastic relationship with Newcastle United supporters, the city, and everyone else.”

“I don’t think it’s fair to talk about it too much.”

“I am the manager of Everton at the moment, and I wish them all the best.”

“There are so many things we could discuss, but I’d rather simply keep away from it and wish them all the best.” Sorry for the inconvenience.” When asked about reports that Newcastle United could rehire former manager Rafa Benitez, the 61-year-old said: “I can tell you that I have a lot of friends and they were asking me the same thing, and they were sending me a lot of texts.”

“They didn’t need to worry about that from day one, when I was talking to the board here, since I decided to stay here, and I am extremely delighted.”

“It’s just a matter of trying to better all I can here, focusing, and, once again, wishing them all the best,” she says, “but this time, when I decide to stay here, I follow my word and continue working here.”