Rafa Benitez declares Everton’s drive and praises Demarai Gray’s effect, saying, “Fans appreciate that.”

Rafa Benitez praised his Everton team’s “passion and mentality,” as well as the performances of new arrivals Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend.

With a 2-2 draw against Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday, the Blues maintained their perfect start to the Premier League season.

The draw came a week after the Blues overcame Southampton at Goodison Park after coming back from a goal down.

While Benitez has been impressed by his team’s performance in their first two games, he believes there is still more to come.

“You constantly want to improve and do things a little bit better,” he said, adding that it is too early to see the benefits of the training ground effort completely reflected on the pitch.

“However, I admire the players’ team spirit and mentality, as well as their ambition and unity. You can tell how much the fans appreciate it.

“I stated we didn’t do much other than win one game [Southampton won], and now we’ve put in a nice performance. However, because we have done nothing, it is still too early.

“I’m glad we achieved it, but I want to make sure we keep up the same level of effort and approach to the games so we can compete and have a chance to win.

“Having these kinds of games [Leeds] is crucial for us, because the following game at home, if we can do well in the next away game, the supporters will understand what the players are doing and will be behind the team.”

Townsend arrived on a free transfer after his contract with Crystal Palace expired. Gray joined the Blues from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer.

Gray scored his first goal for Everton after Mateusz Klich cancelled out Dominic Calvert-opener. Lewin’s Gray’s goal put Everton back in front.

Despite the fact that the goal was not a winning one, as Raphinha’s magnificent strike 18 minutes from time ensured a draw, Benitez has been impressed with what he has seen so far from his new signings.

He told evertontv, “It [Gray’s goal and performance] is an indicator we have a player wanting to do his best.”

“At the same time, he’s putting pressure on.”

