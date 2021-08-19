Rafa Benitez confirms the team news idea by missing Everton training.

This weekend, Everton will look to make it two wins in a row to start the 2021/22 Premier League season.

Rafa Benitez’s side will travel to Elland Road to play Leeds United on Saturday afternoon after a comfortable win over Southampton in their first encounter of the season.

Last week, the Saints were beaten 3-1 at Goodison Park, due to goals from Richarlison, Abdoulaye Doucoure, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the second half, after Adam Armstrong had given the visitors the lead in the first.

The Blues have been hard at work in training all week in preparation for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, who will be aiming to rebound from a dismal 5-1 loss at Old Trafford to Manchester United.

On Thursday afternoon, the club released the newest batch of photographs from Finch Farm, which have raised a number of fascinating issues ahead of the encounter…

The return of Jean-Philippe Gbamin is the most notable feature in the latest round of training photographs.

After appearing in the most of Everton’s pre-season matches throughout the summer, the midfielder was absent from last week’s win over Southampton at Goodison Park.

When Blackburn Rovers came to Finch Farm last month, the Ivory Coast international scored the game-winning goal before playing in both of the Blues’ Florida Cup meetings.

Gbamin, on the other hand, was absent for the first game of the 2021/22 season last week after skipping the final warm-up match against Manchester United.

The 25-year-old is back in training already, and it appears that he will be available for this weekend’s visit to Leeds United.

Last time out, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Allan formed a strong relationship against Southampton, so it will be intriguing to see whether Gbamin can force his way into Benitez’s thoughts or not.

However, as Everton prepare for their trip to Leeds United on Saturday, a handful of players appear to be still absent from training.

After coming into contact with someone who has Covid-19, James Rodriguez has continued to isolate away from Finch Farm, and it is unclear when he will return.

