Rafa Benitez confirms the genuine reason for James Rodriguez’s departure from Everton for Al-Rayyan.

Rafa Benitez, the manager of Everton, has claimed that worries over James Rodriguez’s availability would have been tough for the club to deal with.

Last season, the Colombian international made 26 appearances in all competitions, scoring six goals, but he was forced to miss time due to injuries.

James did not appear for the Blues this season under Benitez, and on Wednesday he joined Al-Rayyan in Qatar for an undisclosed amount.

Some believe that Everton would miss the inventiveness of a player who is widely regarded as a world-class talent, but the Toffees’ boss has expressed reservations about his fitness.

“When you have a guy, the situation we have, that he can be available for 50 percent of the games overall in the Premier League, it’s not something we can manage easily,” Benitez said at his pre-match press conference ahead of Norwich’s visit on Saturday.

“We have to make the most of our resources, and that is the situation.”

James was unable to reach an agreement with Porto, which would have seen Luis Diaz relocate to Goodison Park before opting for Qatar.

Benitez stated that Everton and the player were unable to reach an agreement earlier in the summer, which is why the 30-year-old was forced to transfer in September.

“It’s not easy to find good offers when you want them; you have to manage them when they come,” he explained.

“We couldn’t find the perfect ones previously, that was the right one for him, he’s satisfied with it, and we have to do it.” “What I will say is that we have to maximize our resources and then make sure the club’s long-term future is protected,” he says.

Benitez was asked about players departing when the roster was weak, but he responded: “If you talk about this time, this time is a special period, a tough time because it’s a short-term problem.

“We have two strikers who scored goals last year who are not available right now, but we have to think about the entire season,” says the coach.

