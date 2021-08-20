Rafa Benitez confirms Andy Lonergan’s Everton transfer, ending a 15-year wait.

Rafa Benitez has finalized Andy Lonergan’s transfer to Everton, ending a 15-year wait.

The manager revealed in his pre-match press conference before of his side’s trip to Leeds United this weekend that the 37-year-old had been signed on a short-term basis by the Blues.

Jordan Pickford and Asmir Begovic will both be backed up by the shot-stopper, with the latter having also moved to Goodison Park earlier this summer.

Benitez stated that teenage goalkeeper Harry Tyrer had sustained an injury, while Joao Virginia appears to be on his way to Sporting Lisbon on loan, with a physical scheduled for Friday.

“He’s [Lonergan] a player who can provide us some experience as we wanted to sort out this problem, just in case,” the boss remarked in his press conference.

“We have a new signing, but it could be someone nobody expected.”

And Lonergan’s signing with the Blues brings an end to a 15-year wait.

The 37-year-old spent the 2019/20 season with Liverpool at Stanley Park, but he didn’t make an appearance for the Reds before being released at the end of the season.

However, the goalkeeper becomes the first senior ex-Reds player to join Everton since 2006.

Sander Westerveld was the most recent player to bridge the gap between the two clubs, joining the Blues after a goalkeeping crisis.

Nigel Martyn, Richard Wright, and Iain Turner had all sustained injuries, necessitating the use of an emergency goalkeeper for a 28-day period.

On February 24th, 2006, Westerveld joined on a season-long loan from Portsmouth, making two Premier League games before returning to his parent club.

Lonergan hasn’t played for a professional team since a League Cup match with Stoke City in the 2020/21 season, when they were defeated by Spurs in December.

The 37-year-old last appeared in a league match for Rochdale in 2019, when they defeated Scunthorpe 3-1 in League One.