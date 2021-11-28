Rafa Benitez answers to Everton fans following a heated full-time outburst at Brentford. ‘You cannot complain,’ he says.

Everton manager Rafa Benitez feels that his side’s early-season form has proved that they can turn things around once the whole team is ready.

The Blues manager refused to “blame” his players for today’s 1-0 loss at Brentford, which extends the club’s winless streak to seven games.

Benitez was adamant that his players gave it their all, but that they lacked a cutting edge up front to get them back into the game after losing a penalty in the first half.

At full-time, Everton’s travelling supporters were enraged, and while Benitez expressed his sympathies, he feels that if Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Yerry Mina, and others are recovered and available, the Blues will reclaim the form that saw them lose only once in the first seven games of the season.

“We understand the supporters’ displeasure because we are frustrated as well,” he stated.

“You can’t complain about the players’ effort or the intensity with which they played the game; they tried from the beginning to the conclusion.”

“We had a lot of crosses, a lot of shots, but we couldn’t score,” he said. “You can’t complain about effort and be upset, like everyone else, because we don’t want to lose.”

When asked how concerned he was about the squad’s winless streak, Benitez said, “We weren’t expecting it, the way the team was performing at the start.” We’ve been looking into it.

“We’ve been without some crucial players, and with Doucoure’s return, things appear to be looking up, but we didn’t deserve to lose in the first place, and it appears to be getting worse.”

“The reality is that the team is giving everything they have on the field; you can see the players’ unity and how they fought until the very last second; I understand the frustration, but you can’t complain about effort.”

“Hopefully, in the final third, we can be more precise.”

Many in the away section booed the Everton players after full-time, expressing their displeasure with the current result, but Benitez believes the club can recapture its form once the roster is healthy.

“If we look at what we did at the start of the season, the energy, the players’ reactions, and the quality of the games, we.

