Rafa Benitez and Everton have issued a warning about Moise Kean’s “emotional” nature.

Moise Kean, one of Europe’s most intriguing attacking talents, joined Everton in the summer of 2019.

The Italian, who is still only 21, joined the Blues on a five-year agreement from Juventus.

His Toffees career, on the other hand, hasn’t gone as planned thus far.

During his first season, Kean scored two goals in 33 appearances, the most of which came from the bench, while last season, the forward joined French giants Paris Saint-Germain on loan and scored 17 goals in 41 appearances.

He now wants to depart, despite the fact that the Blues will not contemplate another loan arrangement.

So, where does Kean go from here?

And what is the opinion in Italy, where the attacker made his debut for Juventus at the age of 16?

The Washington Newsday spoke with Francesco Porzio, an Italian football journalist who also hosts the Here We Go podcast with Fabrizio Romano, to get his take on Kean’s predicament in his hometown… What is the general opinion of Moise Kean in Italy?

He is currently regarded as one of the top young talents in Italian football.

He’s had his ups and downs, but there’s a sense that he’s capable of much more than he’s shown thus far. He didn’t have much of an impact at Everton, but he showed more with PSG.

He’s still a raw talent, and it’s possible he hasn’t yet found the proper coach to help him break through.

He was on the list to be included in Roberto Mancini’s 26-man squad for the Euros, but the coach made other decisions that were later proven to be incorrect. But there will be time, beginning with the 2022 World Cup.

What is the overall opinion of Everton in Italy, and how did Kean’s arrival in the summer of 2019 affect that opinion?

I’d say the reaction was surprised, but only to a point. Everton appeared to be the right next step for him, and I still believe it is.

Finally, they put a lot of money into him, and Juventus needed the money at the moment. Everton provides the ideal pressure and environment for Kean to develop and thrive.