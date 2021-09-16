Rachel Platten, the singer of “Fight Song,” Gives Birth to a Baby Girl in an At-Home Water Birth [Photos].

Rachel Platten is cuddling a treat after a grueling birthing experience.

On Sept. 9, the “Fight Song” singer gave birth to her second daughter at home via a water delivery, which she described as a “grueling” two-day experience.

The 40-year-old multi-hyphenate shared a series of images of herself and her newborn on Wednesday to announce the news.

“Let me introduce you to Sophie Jo Lazan. After 2.5 days of labor, she was born on September 21st at home in a water birth. When I thought I couldn’t take it any longer, this lovely, intelligent little one kept whispering to me, ‘we can do this mom, we can do this,'” says the author. Platten penned the piece.

She spoke about her tough childbirth and thanked her followers for their unwavering support throughout her pregnancy.

“So I just continued going one contraction at a time,” she explained. I’m feeling like a warrior, and I’ll never underestimate my own might again. Thank you for completing our family and showing me what I’m made of, Sophie. And thank you everyone so much for your love and support, as well as for giving me the space to be with my family and prepare for this new life over the previous several months. “Sending you all the coziest new baby snuggles. please, please, please just positive comments,” she wrote.

When she appeared on “The Talk” in April, Platten announced her pregnancy for the first time.

“When I was asked to do the show today, I realized I hadn’t publicized it yet,” she says. I suppose I’ll have to make an announcement. So, this is my announcement!” she informed the show’s hosts, according to Page Six.

“That is really, incredibly meaningful,” Platten said when the show’s hosts gave her her first formal baby gift – a “Talk” onesie. “I’m grateful.”

Violet Skye, Platten’s 2-year-old daughter, is the couple’s other child. Last year, she published a children’s book called “You Belong.” The singer-songwriter wrote a poem for the picture book about the many feelings a woman goes through when welcoming a child.

“I’m anxiously waiting for you to arrive; I’m so excited to meet you that I’m almost crying. I’m curious as to whose hands and eyes you’ll have. I’m curious if you’ll smile like your father. Nothing you do will ever be so erroneous. You have a place here, you have a place here.”