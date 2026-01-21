Rachel McAdams Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

On January 20, 2026, actress Rachel McAdams was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, marking a significant milestone in her distinguished career. The ceremony took place at 6922 Hollywood Blvd., near the El Capitan Theatre, attended by a crowd of family, friends, and colleagues who celebrated her achievements.

Personal Reflections and Career Highlights

McAdams, 47, shared a deeply emotional moment as she accepted the prestigious recognition. Surrounded by her parents, Lance and Sandra McAdams, her long-time partner Jamie Linden, and notable industry figures, she reflected on her journey from St. Thomas, Canada, to Hollywood stardom. “I was about 8 years old, growing up in tiny little St. Thomas, Canada, and I wrote my parents a letter asking them to make my dream come true—being on ‘Star Search,’” McAdams recalled. “They were so supportive. This moment is for them and for believing in me long before I could believe in myself.”

The ceremony took on added significance with the upcoming release of McAdams’ latest film, Send Help, a psychological thriller directed by Sam Raimi, set to premiere on January 30, 2026. In the film, McAdams portrays Linda Liddle, a woman forced to work with her arrogant boss, played by Dylan O’Brien, after they become the only survivors of a plane crash on a deserted island. The film promises a gripping narrative as the characters battle both physical survival and their own personal conflicts.

This Walk of Fame star is the 2,833rd to be awarded since the landmark Hollywood tradition began in 1961. For McAdams, this accolade marks the culmination of decades of dedication, creative risk-taking, and professional growth. Born in London, Ontario, McAdams’ rise to fame was marked by breakthrough performances in Mean Girls (2004) and The Notebook (2004), which catapulted her to international stardom. Over the years, McAdams has continued to build an eclectic filmography, earning an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress in 2016 for her role in Spotlight.

Her recent career choices reflect a more selective approach, balancing her acting career with motherhood. McAdams, who shares two children with Linden, has maintained a private personal life despite her public fame. The Walk of Fame ceremony marked her first major public appearance in 18 months, following her Broadway debut in Mary Jane in 2024, where she was nominated for Best Actress in a Play.

In an interview with Variety, McAdams discussed the challenges she faces in her craft, including moments of self-doubt, and her constant drive to push her boundaries. “I try to do something that feels slightly out of reach because I think the most interesting work comes from that place,” she shared, emphasizing her commitment to taking on new and challenging roles.

As McAdams’ career continues to evolve, her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame serves as both a recognition of her past accomplishments and a symbol of the exciting future ahead. With the release of Send Help just days away, McAdams is poised to further solidify her place among the most versatile and respected actors of her generation.