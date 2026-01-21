Rachel McAdams Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

On January 20, 2026, Canadian actress Rachel McAdams was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, celebrating her illustrious career spanning over two decades. The 47-year-old, best known for her roles in films like *The Notebook* and *Mean Girls*, became the 2,833rd recipient of the prestigious recognition, joining the ranks of Hollywood legends. The ceremony took place in Los Angeles, with an emotional tribute to McAdams’ journey from a small-town Canadian girl to one of the most respected names in Hollywood.

A Family Celebration

McAdams was joined at the ceremony by her longtime partner, screenwriter Jamie Linden, and their two children, marking a rare public appearance for the private couple. Linden, who is known for his work on *Dear John* and *Money Monster*, beamed with pride as McAdams took the stage. Despite their low-key lifestyle, McAdams expressed her deep gratitude for Linden’s unwavering support, referring to him as her “North Star.” In a heartfelt speech, she thanked him, along with her parents, for helping her remain grounded throughout her career.

“It seems silly to just have my name on here, so I share this little piece of Earth with all of you,” McAdams said during the ceremony. She acknowledged the sacrifices and love of her family, particularly her parents, Lance and Sandra, who had encouraged her to pursue acting from a young age. Reflecting on her childhood, McAdams became emotional, recalling a letter she wrote to her parents at age eight asking for permission to audition for *Star Search*, a moment she credits with shaping her career.

Legacy and Future Projects

In addition to her personal thanks, McAdams was celebrated by fellow filmmakers and collaborators. Director Sam Raimi, who worked with McAdams on her latest film *Send Help*, praised her versatility, while actor Domhnall Gleeson spoke fondly of their time together on *About Time*. The tributes emphasized McAdams’ professionalism and collaborative spirit, qualities that have made her a beloved figure both in front of and behind the camera.

The ceremony was not only a moment to reflect on McAdams’ achievements but also to look ahead to her future in film. Her next project, *Send Help*, is a survival thriller set to be released on January 30, 2026. Directed by Sam Raimi, the film is expected to continue her tradition of taking on complex and challenging roles, solidifying her reputation as one of Hollywood’s most versatile actresses.

Despite her high profile, McAdams has long been dedicated to keeping her family life private. She and Linden have two children, born in 2018 and 2020, but have made a conscious decision to keep their children’s names out of the media. In a 2018 interview, McAdams explained her desire to protect her children’s privacy, despite the public nature of her own career. “I want to keep his life private, even if mine isn’t,” she said at the time. This commitment to privacy remains a cornerstone of her personal life.

McAdams’ Hollywood Walk of Fame star symbolizes not just her professional success but the support system that has been integral to her journey. As she continues to take on new roles and build her legacy, her dedication to her craft and her family remains at the forefront of her story. Fans and colleagues alike will undoubtedly continue to cheer her on in the next chapter of her career.