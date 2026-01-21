Rachel McAdams Honored with Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Rachel McAdams received a shining tribute on January 20, 2026, as she was awarded her very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, cementing her place among Hollywood’s brightest stars. The emotional ceremony, held at 6922 Hollywood Boulevard, drew friends, family, and industry peers who gathered to honor the actress’s remarkable career and personal milestones.

The celebrated Canadian actress, known for iconic roles in films such as Mean Girls, The Notebook, and Spotlight, stood visibly moved as she addressed the crowd. Paying tribute to some of her late mentors, McAdams recalled the invaluable guidance she received from legendary co-stars like Diane Keaton, Gena Rowlands, and Sam Shepard. “I’d like to thank the stars up above, down here,” she said with deep emotion, acknowledging the actors who shaped her career.

McAdams Pays Tribute to Mentors and Family

The star-studded event also revealed rare glimpses into McAdams’ personal life. Her long-term partner, screenwriter Jamie Linden, joined her on stage, accompanied by their two young children. The family’s presence made for a poignant moment in an otherwise public career celebration. McAdams spoke fondly of Linden and her sister Kayleen, calling them her “North Stars” and crediting them with helping her remain grounded in the demanding world of Hollywood.

Reflecting on her childhood in St. Thomas, Canada, McAdams shared a personal story about writing a letter to her parents at age eight, asking them to help fulfill her dream of appearing on Star Search. “You only get a few of these moments in life to thank you on this stage for everything,” she said, emphasizing the lasting impact of her family’s unwavering support.

Fellow actors including Dylan O’Brien, her co-star in the upcoming film Send Help, and director Sam Raimi were present to celebrate McAdams’ achievements. Raimi, who also directed McAdams in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, praised her dedication, while Domhnall Gleeson, her co-star from About Time, offered a touching tribute, describing how her performances always felt profoundly true and real.

The timing of McAdams’ Walk of Fame ceremony is particularly significant, as it comes just days before the release of her latest film, Send Help. In the psychological thriller, McAdams portrays an employee who, along with her new, arrogant boss, survives a plane crash on a deserted island. This role highlights her versatility and ability to take on a wide range of characters, from romantic leads to complex, dramatic roles.

Born in London, Ontario, McAdams’s journey to stardom began in her small hometown, where she first discovered her love for theater. After earning her degree in fine arts from York University, she made her television debut in the unaired pilot Shotgun Love Dolls and her film debut in My Name Is Tanino. However, it was her roles in 2004’s Mean Girls and The Notebook that propelled her into the international spotlight.

Since then, McAdams has built an impressive career in both film and television, earning acclaim for roles in Wedding Crashers, Midnight in Paris, and Sherlock Holmes. In 2016, she received an Oscar nomination for her supporting role in Spotlight, and in 2024, she was nominated for a Tony Award for her Broadway debut in Mary Jane. Despite her fame, McAdams has remained fiercely protective of her family’s privacy and has spoken candidly about the joys and challenges of motherhood.

With the addition of McAdams’ star, the Hollywood Walk of Fame now boasts 2,833 stars since its inception in 1961. Her plaque serves as a tribute not only to her artistic achievements but to her perseverance, gratitude, and down-to-earth character—a reminder that genuine artistry still thrives in the entertainment industry.