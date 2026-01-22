Rachel Faces Imminent Banishment as Betrayals Mount on The Traitors

On January 21, 2026, BBC One’s hit reality series *The Traitors* delivered one of its most dramatic episodes of the season, as alliances broke down and suspicions over a key player’s loyalty reached a boiling point. With the group’s numbers thinning, Rachel found herself at the center of a growing storm, as former allies turned against her.

The Dagger Twist and Growing Paranoia

The episode began with the notorious Ceremonial Dagger, which would grant the holder double voting power at the upcoming banishment. Host Claudia Winkleman made the announcement, revealing that James would be the recipient of this coveted advantage. His response, a mixture of shock and disbelief, only heightened the tension among the remaining players.

Rachel, who had previously shown herself to be a master strategist, had orchestrated the move alongside her ally Stephen. Rather than risk keeping the dagger within their own ranks, they handed it off to James, hoping he could help eliminate Matt, whom they saw as a threat to their position in the game. Rachel was confident the plan would work, but signs of cracks in her facade soon began to show.

Matt, who had long suspected he might join the group of Traitors, found himself the target of a campaign to undermine his position. At a tense breakfast, the group turned on him, leading to his eventual banishment by a narrow margin. As Matt left, Winkleman’s frustration was palpable as she questioned the logic behind the decision, but the drama didn’t end there.

In the aftermath, Faraaz, a player who had remained mostly under the radar, began to question Rachel’s motives. He began planting seeds of doubt, openly suggesting that Rachel might be a Traitor. His suspicions were not isolated, with Jack, a close ally, also beginning to entertain the possibility of betrayal within their ranks. As Faraaz confided to his fellow players, his theory centered around the closeness between Rachel and Fiona, which he believed signaled a deeper betrayal.

Rachel’s Struggles to Maintain Control

Rachel, sensing the shifting dynamics, admitted to the camera that she was struggling to maintain her composure as the group’s suspicions grew. “This is the part now where I can’t lose my cool or it’s game over,” she said, acknowledging the mounting pressure. Even Roxy, who had previously been an ally, confronted Rachel, questioning her involvement in the drama. While Rachel reassured Roxy with a hug and words of reassurance, the seed of doubt was firmly planted.

Meanwhile, Stephen, who had once been Rachel’s closest ally, began to second-guess their partnership. He confessed that he had been blind to the possibility that Rachel might be working against him. “If I did find out that she was going against me behind my back, then game on,” he remarked, further complicating the situation for Rachel.

As the day wore on, Jack’s slip-up during breakfast, when he forgot about the Ceremonial Dagger, added fuel to the growing fire. Rachel quickly seized on the opportunity, subtly accusing Jack of forgetting about a crucial part of the game. In a game where every word counts, even the smallest mistake could tip the balance.

By the end of the episode, it was clear that Rachel’s hold on the group was slipping. With only seven players left, every decision now carried enormous weight. As suspicions about her loyalty intensified, it seemed inevitable that her time on *The Traitors* was drawing to a close. As Stephen’s earlier optimism began to sound more like a countdown, the stakes couldn’t have been higher for Rachel. Her fate hung in the balance as the show’s endgame approached.

For fans of the show, this episode was a masterclass in strategy, with alliances tested and new betrayals emerging. The stakes have never been higher, and with the Ceremonial Dagger still in play, it remains to be seen whether Rachel can turn the tide or if her game will come to a swift and dramatic end.