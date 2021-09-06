Rachael Blackmore is the new ambassador for Aintree and Cheltenham.

Rachael Blackmore, the 2021 Randox Grand National winner, has been named the official ambassador of The Jockey Club West Region, which encompasses both Aintree and Cheltenham Racecourses.

When she partnered the Henry De Bromhead-trained Minella Times to victory at Aintree Racecourse in April, Tipperary-born Blackmore became the first female jockey to win the world’s best steeplechase in its 182-year existence.

The 32-year-old rider had won the Ruby Walsh Trophy – the leading jockey award – at the Cheltenham Festival a month before that stunning triumph.

Over the four days in March at Prestbury Park, Blackmore had six winners, five of which were Grade One winners, including De Bromhead’s Honeysuckle in the Unibet Champion Hurdle.

“I am ecstatic to be working as an ambassador for the Jockey Club West Region,” Blackmore stated.

“I’ve had such an incredible year, winning the Randox Grand National at Aintree and becoming Cheltenham’s leading jockey. It’s an honor to represent the racetracks that have provided me with some of my most memorable moments in my career and life.

“Every child dreams of running in the Grand National when they grow up. Riding in it is an accomplishment in in of itself, so to win it this year was simply incredible. I’m excited to join The Jockey Club’s fantastic team and use my position to assist inspire the next generation of jockeys and racing fans.”

As part of his ambassador duties, Blackmore will spend time engaging with children in the Aintree and Cheltenham areas in order to inspire the next Grand National or Cheltenham Gold Cup champion.

“We are happy that Rachael has agreed to collaborate with us across The Jockey Club West Region,” said Ian Renton, regional managing director for The Jockey Club West Region.

“Working with her more closely this year at Aintree and Cheltenham has been a delight, as her achievements have been extraordinary and absolutely ground-breaking. We are excited to collaborate with her not just to promote our wonderful sport, but also to engage with young people in the communities surrounding our racetracks.”