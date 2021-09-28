R. Kelly’s Trial Update: What Are His 9 Guilty Charges?

R. Kelly, an American singer-songwriter, was found guilty on nine counts of federal sex trafficking and racketeering by a jury on Monday, bringing the five-week trial to a close.

Kelly, 54, was found guilty of one count of racketeering, with 14 underlying actions including sex trafficking, bribery, kidnapping, and sexual exploitation of a child in one of the most high-profile trials of the #MeToo era, according to CNN. The R&B singer was then charged with eight additional counts of sex trafficking breaches under the Mann Act, for allegedly coercing and transferring victims across state borders.

Kelly, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, now faces a sentence of 10 years to life in jail for abusing women and youngsters physically and sexually.

His offenses are said to have occurred between 1994 and December 2018.

Racketeering is an accusation that is frequently linked to organized crime. According to The New York Times, prosecutors argued that the charge applies to Kelly and his “inner circle,” which included his bodyguards and assistants, who worked across multiple states to recruit girls and young women for sexual exploitation in order to produce pornographic materials for his sexual gratification.

Kelly was also accused of abusing his victims with “lies, deception, threats, and physical assault” during his trial. He was also accused of cultivating and photographing the sexual interactions of young women.

Following the decision, acting US Attorney Jacquelyn M. Kasulis told a crowd of media outside the courthouse, “Today’s guilty verdict forever labels R. Kelly as a predator who exploited his celebrity and money to prey on the young, the vulnerable, and the voiceless for his own gratification.” “Your voices were heard, and justice was finally served to the victims in this case.

On Sept. 24, the jury of seven men and five women began deliberating the judgment.

The judgment comes more than a decade after the singer was acquitted of child pornography charges in a state trial in Illinois in 2008.

The high-profile trial began on Aug. 18, 2021, and lasted five weeks, with five defense witnesses and 45 prosecution witnesses, including “Jane Does.” Kelly’s former live-in girlfriends and ex-employees were among the witnesses.

Aaliyah, a late-American singer who died in an aircraft crash in the Bahamas in 2001, was one of the Jane Does. Kelly married Aaliyah in August 1994 because he thought she was pregnant. He married her when he was 27 years old.