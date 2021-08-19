R. Kelly’s Net Worth: How He Squandered His $100 Million Fortune

R. Kelly was reputedly valued at least $100 million at the height of his fame, but by 2019, he only had a fraction of that. Where did all of his money go?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kelly’s net worth is now negative $2 million.

According to TMZ, the disgraced singer, who was born Robert Sylvester Kelly, claimed in court records filed last year — in an attempt to have him released on bail — that he owes the IRS alone about $1.9 million.

According to The Things, Kelly, who had many No. 1 albums and headlining tours, might have easily been worth $200 million today if he had never had legal issues.

Kelly, who is best known for megahits like “Ignition (Remix)” and “I Believe I Can Fly,” has sold over 75 million records worldwide, according to CBS News, making him one of the greatest-selling musicians in the world. Between 1985 and 2010, Billboard declared him the top R&B/hip hop musician, as well as the most successful R&B performer in history.

Kelly had an R&B combo named MGM before breaking into the music industry and winning a $100,000 prize on the TV talent competition “Big Break.” It was the group’s final performance together on stage due to financial differences. Kelly, on the other hand, was found by Wayne Williams, a music entrepreneur, and signed with Jive Records in 1991.

Kelly and his band Public Announcement released the album “Born Into The ’90s” the following year, which was certified platinum. His following album, “12 Play,” was released in 1993 and went on to sell more than 5 million copies. According to ABC News, the singles “Sex Me” and “Bump N’ Grind” were the longest-running no. 1 R&B hit since the early 1960s. Several of his subsequent albums charted at number one or in the top five on the Billboard 200.

Kelly has been accused of sexual assault throughout the 1990s, despite his popularity as a musician.

In the last 20 years, it’s unclear how much he’s spent in out-of-court settlements and legal fees.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, in 1998, the artist paid $250,000 in settlement payments to a woman called Tiffany Hawkins, who claimed her sexual relationship with him began when she was 15 years old. Kelly is also said to have resolved complaints made against him by a former intern for an undisclosed sum outside of court. Brief News from Washington Newsday.