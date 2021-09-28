R. Kelly didn’t expect a guilty verdict, according to Camp, who claims the jury “cherry-picked” evidence.

Deveraux L. Cannick, the attorney for R&B artist R. Kelly, said on Monday that his client “did not expect the guilty decision” and accused the jury of “cherry-picking” evidence during the high-profile trial.

Cannick said they were not anticipating the jury’s finding and claimed that his client’s trial had several “inconsistencies” moments after R. Kelly was convicted guilty of nine counts of sex trafficking and racketeering.

“He wasn’t expecting this verdict since there was no reason for him to expect it based on the evidence?” According to The New York Times, Cannick informed reporters. “The government cherry-picked a version that they thought would be a continuation of the narrative started by Cheryl Mack and ‘Surviving R. Kelly,’ and they cherry-picked a version and ran with it.”

He said, “They completely ignore (sic) the contradictions that all of these witnesses provided in their debriefing.”

Kelly’s guilty verdict will be appealed, according to Cannick. The lawyer, on the other hand, did not say when they intend to file an appeal.

The singer was accused of using “lies, manipulation, threats, and physical abuse” to manipulate his victims throughout the five-week trial, which began on Aug. 18. He was also accused of cultivating and photographing the sexual interactions of young women.

According to ABC News, Assistant U.S. Attorney Maria Melendez said in her opening statement in August, “This case is about a predator who for decades exploited celebrity, notoriety, and a network of contacts to groom children, boys, and young women for his own sexual purposes.”

Kelly, who has been in prison since his arrest in July of this year, will be sentenced on May 4, 2022. For the charges, he could face a sentence of ten years to life in jail.

The acting US attorney for the Eastern District of New York, Jacquelyn Kasulis, said, “Today’s guilty judgment forever labels R. Kelly as a predator, who used his celebrity and money to prey on the young, the vulnerable, and the voiceless for his own sexual enjoyment.”

Similar sex-related allegations have been filed against Kelly in Illinois and Minnesota. It’s unclear how the New York trial’s recent guilty finding will affect the charges in the two states. According to USA Today, it’s also uncertain when the charges will go to trial.