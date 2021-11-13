Quotes for World Kindness Day 2021: 12 Sayings About Humanity and Good Deeds

World Kindness Day is observed every year on November 13 to recognize those who have brought goodwill into the world as well as those who are working to make the world a better place by performing small acts of kindness every day.

Following the World Kindness Movement, this day was declared a national holiday in 1998. Since then, the international community has commemorated this day. It can be commemorated in a variety of ways, including offering food, clothing, or money to the local community. On this day, anyone can perform any act of kindness for anyone who is in need.

Here are ten quotes about compassion from Good Reads and Brainy Quotes to share with your loved ones.

1. “A single act of kindness sends out roots in every direction, which sprout and grow into new trees.” Amelia Earhart was an aviator who flew from the United States to the United Kingdom 2. “No act of compassion, no matter how insignificant, goes unnoticed.” ― Aesop 3. “Being kind to others not only transforms you, but it also changes the world.” Harold Kushner is a playwright who lives in New York City. 4. “Never be so preoccupied with yourself that you forget about others.” — Teresa of Avila 5. “We have no notion the depth and breadth of love’s reach unless we have the opportunity to be generous with our hearts.” Margaret Cho6 is a writer who lives in the United States. “Kindness and love are never squandered.” They always have an impact. They bless the one who receives them, as well as the one who gives them.” Barbara De Angelis7 is a name that comes to mind when I think about Barbara De Angelis. “We require more kindness, compassion, joy, and laughter. “I’d like to make a contribution to it.” Ellen DeGeneres is an American talk show host. “Whatever we gain with our sword cannot be guaranteed or long-lasting, but the love we gain through compassion and moderation is certain and long-lasting.” Alexander the Great (Alexander the Great) (Alexander the Great) (Alexander the “Generosity and kindness go a long way.” As well as a sense of humour. It’s similar to medication in that it’s incredibly healing.” Max Irons is a ten-year veteran in the game. “The one investment that never fails is goodness.” Henry David Thoreau (Henry David Thoreau) 11. “The tiniest act of compassion is more valuable than the most noble aim.” Oscar Wilde was a writer who lived in the nineteenth century. “This is my simple religion,” says the narrator. Temples aren’t necessary, and sophisticated philosophy isn’t necessary. Our own head and heart are our temples, and kindness is the philosophy.” The Dalai Lama is a Tibetan Buddhist monk who lives in Tibet.