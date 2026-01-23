Quirky Romantic Crime Caper ‘Drive-Away Dolls’ Hits Netflix Amid Cult Following

Netflix has added an eccentric romantic crime comedy to its streaming lineup, one that has sparked a devoted following despite mixed critical reception. “Drive-Away Dolls,” a film by Ethan Coen, co-written with Tricia Cooke, blends elements of social satire and noir while featuring a star-studded ensemble cast.

Set in 1999, the film tells the story of two lesbian best friends, Jamie (Margaret Qualley) and Marian (Geraldine Viswanathan), whose road trip to Tallahassee quickly spirals into chaos when they encounter a group of criminals. The movie’s unexpected tone and zany twists have drawn comparisons to the works of Quentin Tarantino and the Coen Brothers’ own classics, like “The Big Lebowski” and “Fargo.”

The supporting cast includes big names such as Pedro Pascal, Matt Damon, Colman Domingo, and Miley Cyrus, who appears in an uncredited cameo. Despite the high-profile cast and direction from one half of the legendary Coen Brothers duo, the film didn’t make a splash at the box office, earning a modest reception from critics and audiences. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a 64 percent rating from critics, but its audience score is notably lower at 37 percent.

Growing Cult Status Among Fans

Despite its tepid performance at theaters, “Drive-Away Dolls” has cultivated a dedicated fanbase, with supporters now calling it a “misunderstood masterpiece.” Some critics have already begun to predict that it could find its place as a cult classic, akin to the phenomenon of “Pulp Fiction.”

Screen Rant hailed it as “underrated” and one of the funniest comedies of 2024. An enthusiastic IMDb review described the film as “edgy action, suspense, and satire,” adding, “It has all the makings of a cult movie.” Fans have drawn parallels between this film and other beloved films such as “Thelma and Louise” and “Everything Everywhere All At Once.”

One viewer on Letterboxd described the film as a perfect blend of noir and social satire, calling it “the most ridiculous portrait of lesbian culture from that era,” with a tone that still seems relevant today. The film’s eccentric humor and its unexpected twists have made it an instant favorite for many. Some are even calling it the “Best Comedy of the Last 10 Years,” with others praising the chemistry between the leading women as a key highlight.

Released on January 17th, “Drive-Away Dolls” is now available to stream on Netflix, continuing to find its audience among a niche but passionate group of viewers. It remains to be seen whether the film’s reputation will continue to grow and whether it will achieve the cult status that many fans believe it deserves.