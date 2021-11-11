Queen Elizabeth’s Odd Christmas Tradition: After Holiday Lunch, the Monarch Will ‘Weigh’ Kate Middleton and Prince William.

For their annual Christmas feast, Queen Elizabeth II is anticipated to reconnect with members of the royal family, which involves a peculiar ritual.

The royal family spends Christmas in Sandringham, the Queen’s Norfolk residence. According to Page Six, the get-together includes an unusual procedure that every member must follow.

Ingrid Seward told Grazia about the strange habit in 2018. The Queen, according to the editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, wants all of her visitors, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, to “weigh themselves” when they arrive on ancient scales. Guests are said to be weighed in order to ensure that they are “well-fed” when feasting at the Queen’s residence.

The practice dates back to King Edward VII’s reign in the early 1900s, according to the site. It’s been going on for decades since it affects everyone in the royal family.

The royal family’s annual feast begins with a turkey dinner with all the fixings. They have tea with a “gigantic frosted cake” in the afternoon. The royals would wander the grounds of the Sandringham estate to make room for their extravagant afternoon tea. They will then reconvene in the evening for a “candlelit meal in the dining room.” Except for the Queen, the guests will enter the dining room in order of seniority and will wear paper hats.

The Queen also ensures that her favorite corgis have a good time throughout the holiday season by providing them with special delicacies. Her Majesty’s canines are served a special Christmas supper made with the freshest local vegetables, according to former royal chef Darren McGrady.

“Even the corgis, of whom there were 12 when I was a chef,” McGrady explained, “had their own menus, which normally consist of a rotation of fresh rabbit, beef, or chicken with rice and cabbage.” “The footmen in charge of the dogs, both named Paul, were playfully referred to as ‘Doggy One and Doggy Two.'” The Queen has three severe guidelines for the royal family when it comes to exchanging Christmas gifts. First and foremost, no one should open their present until Prince Philip has given his permission. The late prince used to oversee the festivities, and this would be the royals’ first Christmas without him since his death in April. Second, each gift should be a low-cost “joke gift.” Finally, the less expensive the gift, the better. On Christmas Eve, the royal family exchanges gifts in the red drawing room at Sandringham at exactly 6 p.m.