Queen Elizabeth’s Health Update: The monarch has been advised to take it easy for another two weeks.

Buckingham Palace said Friday that Queen Elizabeth II will not be making any official trips in the next two weeks.

After recent health concerns, the 95-year-old monarch’s doctors have advised her to rest for at least two more weeks and engage in only light activities, the palace stated in a statement shared on Twitter by royal correspondent Omid Scobie.

“Following their recent advice that The Queen should rest for a few days,” the notification stated. “Her Majesty’s doctors have advised that she should rest for at least the next two weeks.”

“The doctors have indicated that Her Majesty can continue to conduct light, desk-based tasks during this time, including occasional virtual Audiences, but no formal visits,” the statement stated.

The Queen will skip the Festival of Remembrance on November 13 owing to medical restrictions, according to the palace. However, she has stated her “strong intention” to attend the forthcoming National Service of Remembrance on Remembrance Sunday, November 14.

After her doctors recommended her to rest, the Queen was obliged to cancel a trip to Northern Ireland scheduled for Oct. 20. Her Majesty spent the night in a hospital but was “in good spirits” when she returned to Windsor Castle the next day. According to prior accounts, the Queen’s brief hospitalization was unrelated to COVID-19 and was only for practical reasons. She was apparently examined by doctors at the private King Edward VII’s hospital in London for preliminary investigations, but the nature of the testing was not disclosed.

Following the Queen’s hospitalization, The Telegraph claimed that she will no longer perform solo engagements in the future, in order to ensure that another senior royal can take over in the event of future health issues.

According to the story, the royal family has begun developing a new model to ensure that she is always accompanied by a senior royal, such as her son Prince Charles and his wife Duchess Camilla, for future public appearances.

According to reports, the Queen will be able to cancel public appearances or trips if necessary, without disappointing the people with a complete royal no-show.

An unnamed source told the magazine that Prince William and Kate Middleton are “both keen to lend any support they can.”

Queen Elizabeth stated earlier this week that she will not attend the COP26 UN climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, on Monday.

