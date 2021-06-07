Queen Elizabeth Appoints Who Is In and Who Is Out as Faces of the Royal Family Now That Prince Harry Is Gone.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, were formerly part of Prince Charles’ new monarchy idea. However, since the Sussexes left the royal family, this is no longer the case. So, under King Charles, who will be in and who will be out? Queen Elizabeth II, on the other hand, has already made that decision for everyone.

A number of royals were left out of Prince Charles’ intention to “thin down the monarchy.”

It’s no secret that the Prince of Wales has been plotting to “thin down the monarchy” for some time. Only Charles, his wife, his two sons, and their wives were regarded senior royals prior to Megxit.

In terms of other well-known members of the family, Prince Andrew was compelled to resign from his royal duties after a catastrophic interview regarding his relationship with late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. “I think it goes without saying that the Duke of York will never be added back as a working royal,” Royal Central deputy editor Brittani Barger told the Daily Star Online.

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, Andrew’s daughters, are not now working royals, and this is unlikely to change if their uncle becomes king.

Queen Elizabeth II gathers members of her family who are involved in future planning.

When Harry and Meghan opted to step aside and stated that they had no intention of returning to the Firm, they threw a wrench in Charles’ initial plan. Many royal admirers have speculated on what the new monarchy might look like in the future. That answer was made plain in late 2020, when Queen Elizabeth summoned Charles, Camilla, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, his wife Sophie, and Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge to a reception outside Windsor Castle. The event showed who will be the royal family’s faces after her reign is gone.

