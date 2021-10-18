Quarantine, according to Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott, brought them closer together: ‘It Is Amazing.’

Some people found quarantine to be extremely difficult, but Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott did not. In an exclusive interview with People, the pair explained that it really helped them form a stronger bond.

During the quarantine period in early 2020, the “New Girl” star claimed she “liked” staying at home and that spending time with Scott and her two children, Elsie and Charlie, was “wonderful.”

“When COVID initially started, I was like, ‘OK, we have trampoline time and movie time,'” the 41-year-old actress said on Saturday at the Environmental Media Association Awards in Los Angeles.

Quarantine, according to Scott, allowed him to uncover his girlfriend’s “wonderful” culinary abilities. He gushed over Deschanel’s risotto cake, calling it “to die for.” “Look at it this way,” the 43-year-old “Property Brothers” actor explained, “I’m stuck with someone I’m madly in love with who’s an excellent cook.” “I have no idea where this has been my entire life, but it is incredible.” After meeting on the set of “Carpool Karaoke: The Series,” the two started dating in late 2019. In August, they shared a romantic selfie to commemorate their second anniversary of dating.

Deschanel captioned her Instagram image, “2 years and still my favorite.”

According to People, Scott’s girlfriend treats him like royalty in every way.

“After being in previous relationships, I realized that this was the first time I recognized that all of the love, effort, and things I was doing were being reciprocated, and I was like ‘what?’ So I’m going to keep this one “‘I told the outlet,’ he said.

Deschanel’s true tendencies, according to the reality TV personality, instantly endeared her to his family members.

“She found out what my dad’s favorite song was when we first started dating and the first time she met my parents via Zoom, which is ‘Danny Boy’ because my dad is Scottish,” Scott told People.

“And she did it on Zoom, and I saw my father’s eyes well up with tears, and I knew she was in.”