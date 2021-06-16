Qatar will host the Premier League. Everton and Liverpool will be affected by a FIFA World Cup alteration.

According to rumours, the 2022-23 Premier League season could start a week earlier and end a week later than usual to make room for the tournament directors’ plans.

The Qatar 2022 World Cup, which will be held in November and December next year, will be the first World Cup to be staged in the Middle East since the country’s winning bid 11 years ago.

It will also be the first time the prestigious championship will be contested in the winter rather than the summer, due to worries about the safety of players playing in the Gulf during peak temperatures.

The revelation comes after both Liverpool and Everton’s new season outlooks were released this morning.

This season, a number of Liverpool’s CAF (Confederation of African Football) players will go for the Africa Cup of Nations; Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, and Naby Keita might all miss out at vital periods for the Reds.

The 32 nations will compete in the World Cup in over a year, with FIFA incorporating a 14 November player release date into its international match calendar for the event, which runs from November 21 to December 18.

Although the calendar for next season has yet to be finalized, the BBC reports that because to the late start, there may be the possibility of midweek games, similar to the 2020-21 season.

Following the staggered introduction of supporters at this summer’s European Championships, FIFA President Gianni Infantino insists that the World Cup next winter will see spectators in attendance.

“I have every confidence that (it) will be wonderful, that it will have the same charm that brought the globe together. We’ll be back where we need to be in no time.” In February, he stated.