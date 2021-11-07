Pundit predictions for West Ham United against Liverpool: ‘I don’t believe it would be surprising.’

When Liverpool takes on West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday afternoon, they will be looking for three points.

Liverpool is the last of the three championship contenders to take the field after Manchester City triumphed 2-0 at Manchester United and Chelsea squandered points in a 1-1 draw with Burnley at home.

That means that if Liverpool wins at West Ham and extends their unbeaten streak to a club-record 25 games, they would leapfrog City into second place on goal difference and close to within a point of leaders Chelsea.

Given the Hammers’ excellent run, it won’t be easy, so what are the experts’ predictions?

Mark Lawrenson has selected his former club to earn all three points with a 2-1 win over David Moyes’ side in his BBC Sport column.

“I believe Liverpool will wreck the party,” Lawrenson said.

“Jurgen Klopp’s side were very impressive against Atletico Madrid in midweek, and Van Dijk and Joel Matip will provide Klopp with the answers he requires against Michail Antonio.”

Sky Sports’ Lewis Jones believes the Reds will break their club record, but that a 2-2 draw will cost them two points.

Jones labeled this match as a battle between “two top-four rivals” in London.

Dimitar Berbatov, an ex-Manchester United striker, believes the game will end in a 2-2 draw. “This is going to be a good game, West Ham are in great form,” he predicted.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if they came away with a favorable result from this encounter.” Liverpool made a mistake against Brighton, and they won’t do it again, but David Moyes’ side will be difficult to beat.”