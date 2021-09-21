Pundit claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in “mixed company” on the “Most Influential” list.

Time magazine’s list of the world’s 100 most influential people, which included Meghan Markle and Prince Harry this year, should “not be taken seriously,” according to a royal biographer.

Lady Colin Campbell, a Jamaica-born socialite who has written numerous books about the royal family, including “Meghan and Harry: The Real Story” and “Diana in Private,” answered some fan questions about the royals in a recent video posted on her YouTube channel, including one that asked if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were “in good company” on this year’s Time 100.

The Sussexes, Simone Biles, Kate Winslet, Billie Eilish, writer Cathy Park Hong, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, and World Trade Organization director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala were among the “extraordinary leaders from around the world working to build a better future,” according to the 2021 issue, which featured “extraordinary leaders from around the world working to build a better future, from entertainers striving to make Hollywood more inclusive to activists fighting for

The fan, on the other hand, said that the list only included a “few people of any consequence to the masses,” with the majority of the names purportedly belonging to people “no one has ever heard of.”

Campbell added, “I think [Prince Harry and Meghan] are in very mixed company.”

As she noted in the description of her video, such lists are frequently “meaningless” and “always less than they appear to be.”

Campbell remarked, “It’s not to be taken seriously.” “It’s because magazines, newspapers, and online publications all require content,” says the author. Publications are voracious beasts that must be fed.”

The 72-year-old pundit claimed she had previously been employed by a “magazine” to create such a list, only for her employer to later include names she had not chosen because they would “play better” with their audience.

She also claimed to know some periodicals and newspapers — which she did not name — that would “put the names in a hat and pick them out” or have two or three people create a list based on their own personal standards.

“A lot of people itch to acquire material, including Meghan and Harry,” Campbell continued, slamming Prince Harry and Markle. Why do you believe they’re always out there demanding attention but never creating anything more than hot air? Unless you have substance, content is difficult to get by.”

