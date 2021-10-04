Pundit claims Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are unhappy with the Cambridges’ appearance at the James Bond premiere.

Following their previous sightings, royal writer Lady Colin Campbell compared Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Campbell addressed the varied observations of netizens between the Sussexes and Cambridges in a new Q&A video posted to her YouTube account. One internet user wondered if Prince Harry and Markle would notice the striking contrast between the Sussexes’ appearance in New York and the Cambridges’ “stunning” attendance at the James Bond movie premiere. The netizen added, “Fits to be tied is an understatement,” and Campbell laughed as though she agreed with the netizen.

“Well, it appears that Meg is suitable for tying. “I gather she’s depressed, agitated, and consuming all the cement,” Campbell remarked. “And, according to what I’ve heard, Harry isn’t happy either.” She went on to say that the disparity between the two royal spouses’ current appearances is “clear.”

“Actions, after all, speak louder than words. And what I find amusing is how Harry and Meghan’s people, as well as Harry and Meghan themselves, continue to try to sell the lie that one of the reasons they had to leave was because the royal family was jealous of their extraordinary success and worried that they would steal the spotlight from the rest of them. “Well, we’ve seen a complete proof of how absurd and ridiculous that thought was in the last few days,” she added.

Middleton “is completely comfortable” strolling with the 95-year-old Queen or her long-legged husband and matching their speed, according to another netizen as shadish 124. No matter who she’s with, the future queen consort “can remain motionless and radiate confidence and calm,” according to the netizen.

Middleton was compared to her sister-in-law, the Duchess of Sussex, by the netizen. Markle is said to “pretend to have engaging conversations with invisible people for the benefit of the camera lens,” according to the user. Markle is said to “strike out her own security parameter to shake hands with others,” “push others aside to hug strangers,” and “pretend to have engaging conversations with invisible people for the benefit of the camera lens.”

Campbell remarked, “Very nicely noticed.” “You know, serenity isn’t something you can easily fake. True-blue, as it was once known, is highly expressive even when you don’t open your mouth. To be heard, you don’t need to have a voice. When you’re genuine, all you need is a voice to be heard when you need to be. Brief News from Washington Newsday.