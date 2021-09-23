Pumpkin Shannon Takes Adorable Photos To Celebrate Baby Bentley’s New Milestone.

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon shared gorgeous images of her second child Bentley Jameson on social media to commemorate his new milestone.

The 21-year-old reality star shared a series of photos on Instagram on Tuesday, showing Bentley in an apple-themed onesie and a blue bib with printed dolphins. Bentley’s 3-year-old sister Ella Grace smiled alongside him in the final photo of the sequence.

“Today is our lovely boy’s two-month birthday. “[Two] months of getting up at 2 a.m., giving him all the loves, [and]watching him grow up [fast]all over again, but I’d do it a million times over,” Pumpkin, who is married to 25-year-old Josh Efird and has two children, said in the post.

“I wouldn’t give my two babies for the world because they are, in fact, my world,” she concluded. Our lovely child isn’t doing much right now, but he’s improving at holding his head up and keeping his hands in his mouth.”

Pumpkin’s post drew a lot of attention, notably from her aunt and Mama June’s sister, Joanne “Doe Doe” Shannon. After seeing the cute images, the majority of them showered the We TV star’s son with compliments.

“Darling, sweet newborn boy,” says the narrator. Doe Doe wrote, “I always love me some Ella.”

“Wow, what a gift. One fan said, “He’s so cute.”

“He’s adorable!” exclaims the narrator. Also, your daughter! “Way to go, mama,” said a third user.

The mother of two has been posting sweet photos of her children on Instagram recently. She shared images of Ella’s first haircut late last week, when the youngster had already started preschool.

Pumpkin admitted to getting upset while seeing her daughter’s accomplishments in a lengthy caption she made for the post. She also urged her admirers to treasure the “small moments” because they pass by so quickly.

Meanwhile, Pumpkin’s recent update comes just days after her younger sister, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, stated that she and her mother are now reuniting.

“We’re on our way,” says the narrator. When questioned about their present connection with Mama June, 42, the 16-year-old exclusively told Inside Edition last Friday, “We’re working on ourselves and each other.”

Alana is still with Pumpkin, who was granted legal custody of the adolescent star when Mama June chose to leave her family in 2019 to be with her then-boyfriend Geno Doak.