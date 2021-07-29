Pumpkin Shannon on her daughter Ella and son Bentley’s sibling love: “One Of Life’s Greatest Blessings”

On social media, Pumpkin Shannon flaunted her children Ella Grace and son Bentley Jameson’s sibling love.

On Wednesday, the 21-year-old reality star shared a snapshot of her 3-year-old daughter kissing her newborn son’s head on Instagram.

Pumpkin captioned the photo, “The love of a sister is one of life’s greatest treasures.”

Her admirers and followers soon filled the post with wonderful feedback. Many people commented on how adorable the young twins appeared in the photo.

“She is amazing with him,” says the narrator. Joanne “Doe Doe” Shannon, Pumpkin’s aunt, commented in the comments area.

“Ella and Bentley are stunning,” says the narrator. “Congratulations, momma,” a supporter exclaimed.

Another person wrote, “They’re such gorgeous kids.”

Pumpkin’s Instagram picture comes just one day after her 56-year-old aunt announced on Instagram that she has finally met her baby grandson. On her Instagram account, Doe Doe shared a series of photos of Little Bentley.

“Absolutely [red heart emoji]perfect.” I finally had the opportunity to spend some time with @pumpkin and this gorgeous little boy. Bentley, Master “We spent the day just adoring him,” she captioned the photo.

She followed up with a photo of Ella smiling while holding her baby brother, as well as a video of the newborn taking a nap. The child was then praised by Doe Doe for being a wonderful big sister to Bentley.

“This adorable girl [Ella] is the most amazing big sister. Someone will always be behind his back, making him laugh. Lol. Today was a wonderful day. Master Bentley, welcome to this wacky family,” the We TV star added.

On July 21, Pumpkin and her 25-year-old husband Josh Efird had their first child. She announced the birth of her son at the time by posting various photos of the newborn infant from the hospital.

“Our baby boy has finally arrived after being admitted to the hospital last night at 2-3 centimeters with severe contractions. The joyful mother of two captioned her image, “Everyone meet Bentley Jameson Efird, weighing 7 pounds 10 ounces.”

When their TV show “Mama June: From Not To Hot” returns for Season 6, fans can expect to see more of Pumpkin’s son and the rest of the family.