Pumpkin Shannon, Mama June’s daughter, teases the impending birth of baby Bentley Jameson.

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, Mama June Shannon’s expectant daughter, told her admirers on social media about her second pregnancy.

The 21-year-old star of “Mama June: From Not to Hot” took to Instagram on Monday to showcase a fresh mirror picture showing off her massive stomach. Pumpkin is seen in the photo flashing a big smile while photographing the occasion in front of her bathroom mirror.

In the caption, the reality star wrote, “38 Weeks Today.”

Many fans swamped the comments area with enthusiastic sentiments almost immediately. Several people expressed their joy at the news of Pumpkin’s second child’s birth.

One person wrote, “Can’t wait to meet newborn guy.”

“You appear to be in a good mood. “Baby is on the way,” said another.

“Congrats!! What a thrill!!! A third person wrote, “I’m sure he’ll be very adorable.”

Pumpkin followed up with a photo of her first child, Ella Grace, who is three years old, smiling while holding the sonogram of her upcoming sibling.

Pumpkin, who is married to 24-year-old Josh Efird, captioned the photo, “The best big sister already.”

Many fans agreed that Ella looked “adorable” in the photo, and wrote supportive comments on the page.

According to Mama June, Pumpkin is due on July 25. She has been using social media to keep her admirers up to date on her pregnancy. She flaunted her baby bulge in a photo of herself wearing a white oversized shirt over the weekend.

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 15,’s sister and de-facto guardian, also flaunted her bulging tummy on the Fourth of July when she published a family selfie on Instagram to commemorate the occasion.

Pumpkin posted online that she and Josh have named their kid Bentley Jameson after revealing on their family’s reality show that they are expecting a boy before Season 5 ended last month.

“Well, we’ve found the perfect match to round out our tiny family. “We will be introducing our darling baby boy Bentley Jameson in July,” Pumpkin posted on Instagram, alongside a family photo from a baby shower she hosted in early June.

When “Mama June: From Not To Hot” returns, fans can expect to see more of Pumpkin and her second child. Although the series has yet to be formally renewed by We TV, Mama June has already stated on Instagram that she and her family will be back on the small screen soon.