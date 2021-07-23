Pumpkin Shannon, Mama June’s daughter, gives birth and shares photos of her second child, Bentley Jameson.

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon-Efird, Mama June Shannon’s daughter, has given birth to her second child with husband Josh Efird.

The 21-year-old reality actress shared a series of photos on Instagram on Wednesday after giving birth to her baby, Bentley Jameson. Two of them showed the baby up close, while the third photo showed Josh, 25, smiling as he carried the bundle of joy.

“Our baby boy has finally arrived after being admitted to the hospital last night at 2-3 centimeters with severe contractions. Meet Bentley Jameson Efird, who weighs 7 pounds and 10 ounces,” Pumpkin said in the description.

Many people congratulated him right away in the comments section. A number of people have also commented on how much Bentley resembles his father.

Gina Rodriguez, executive producer of “Mama June: From Not To Hot,” commented, “OMG our new little baby boy #Bentley.”

A admirer said, “Congratulations to you both on the Birth of your New Baby Boy.”

“He has a striking resemblance to his father…..” Another fan responded, “Congratulations to you and your family.”

Pumpkin’s baby Bentley arrived five days before her due date. Mama June, 41, had earlier announced on social media that her daughter was due to give birth to her second child on July 25.

Pumpkin and Josh, who already have a 3-year-old daughter named Ella Grace, originally revealed their second pregnancy in April when they shared a snapshot of their positive pregnancy test results.

“Well, the secret is now out in the open for everyone to see! Baby Efird No. 2 will be released in 2021. We are finally having another blessing after almost three years and couldn’t be happier,” she wrote in the post at the time.

Meanwhile, Baby Bentley was born two days after his father celebrated his 25th birthday. Pumpkin paid tribute to her husband Josh in a touching Instagram post on Monday, calling him the “greatest parent.”

“Is there anything better than 24? 25!!!!!!!! Happy birthday to the love of my life and my co-conspirator. Over the previous 6 years, I’ve had the privilege of watching you grow into this amazing young man,” Pumpkin captioned a sequence of images of Josh over their relationship.

“You are the best father figure for Alana [Pumpkin’s younger sister] and the best daddy to our tiny ones. I hope your day is everything you hoped for and more (even though you are working lol). She went on to say, “I love you to the moon and back.”