Pumpkin is expecting a baby. In a sweet birthday tribute, Shannon refers to her husband, Josh Efird, as her “best Daddy.”

On her husband Josh Efird’s birthday, Mama June’s pregnant daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon wrote a wonderful letter.

The 21-year-old reality star paid tribute to her partner, who turned 25 on July 19, on Instagram on Monday. Pumpkin uploaded a series of photos of herself and Josh over their relationship. In a caption devoted to the person she considers the “best daddy,” she also poured her heart out.

“Is there anything better than 24? 25!!!!!!!! Happy birthday to the love of my life and my co-conspirator. Over the previous 6 years, I’ve had the pleasure of watching you grow into this amazing young man,” the star of “Mama June: From Not To Hot” wrote.

“You are an excellent father figure for Alana and the best daddy to our children. I hope your day is everything you hoped for and more (even though you are working lol). She went on to say, “I love you to the moon and back.”

“I love you so much baby girl,” Josh wrote in the comments area just moments after Pumpkin tweeted her homage to him.

Many followers also left birthday greetings and encouraging thoughts for the couple on the post. Some people were also relieved to learn that Josh and his wife’s younger sister, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 15, have a wonderful relationship.

One reader remarked, “Happy Birthday Josh….. being a terrific father and loyal husband is the best measure of a man.”

“You’re a wise young lady, Pumpkin. You made a wonderful choice. Josh, have a wonderful birthday! …as well as a slew of others,” said another.

“Happy birthday Josh, you are such a fantastic husband and father, and I admire your connection with Alana,” a third user said.

Pumpkin and Josh, who recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary, have a three-year-old daughter named Ella Grace. They’re also expecting their second child, a baby boy they’ve named Bentley Jameson.

Honey Boo Boo’s de-facto guardian revealed her pregnancy to her fans on social media on Sunday, uploading a mirror selfie and disclosing in her message that she’s already in her 39th week and “waiting patiently” for the arrival of her second kid.