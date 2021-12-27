Pubs with roaring open fires in Liverpool.

There’s no avoiding it: winter has here, and it’s bitterly cold.

Thankfully, Liverpool has a plethora of drinking establishments that provide a pleasant respite from the severe cold.

These bars are so cozy that you can spend the afternoon sipping hot toddies.

Discover the tiniest pubs and bars in Liverpool and beyond.

The real light of a raging fire, whether it’s a wood burner or a classic open fire, is hard to surpass.

Find the best place to warm your cockles on the coldest winter days with our tips below.

Moss Lane’s Pheasant

The Pheasant Inn in Hightown serves a variety of real ales as well as a culinary menu with “a tinge of Northern flavor.”

You may relax beside their blazing open fire whether you’re going out for a romantic evening or just a quiet drink to unwind after a long day.

Hope Street, Frederiks

This neighborhood kitchen and bar is a great place to stop for a bite to eat before the show or to unwind in the evening.

A rectangle of comfortable sofas surrounds the crackling fire at the back of the bar, offering the warm, cosy feeling you’re searching for on a chilly winter’s evening.

Plus, with such a diverse selection, there’s no way to go wrong. There is something for everyone, whether you like pizza, seafood, ribs, tapas, or a salad.

Richmond Tavern, Church Road, 32 Hope St, L1 9BX

In a true village pub, this Wavertree tavern is the ideal venue for original British cookery and real ales.

Every day, food is offered, and you can wash it down with a drink while sitting by the roaring fire in the Richmond.

Richmond Tavern is located at 23A Church Road, Liverpool, L15 9EA.

Town Lane, Wellington Hotel

This Hale tavern is popular with those passing through on their way to Liverpool John Lennon Airport, but it is more than simply a convenient stopover.

In the summer, you can watch a bowling match on the green outside the pub, but when the nights grow colder, head inside to warm up with one of their cask ales in front of the open fire.

L24 4AG Town Lane, Hale

Duke Street, The Monro

This attractive Duke Street gastropub becomes even more appealing in the winter, when its massive wood fire comes roaring to.