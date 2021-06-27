PSV’s stance on Denzel Dumfries in the wake of Everton transfer rumors

PSV Eindhoven manager Roger Schmidt has revealed that Denzel Dumfries, a rumored Everton transfer target, is likely to leave this summer.

In recent months, both the Blues and Bundesliga club Bayern Munich have been linked with a deal for the Netherlands international.

Bayern has reportedly dropped out of the battle to recruit the PSV captain, according to recent sources.

The German champions are reportedly unwilling to fulfill Dumfries’ €15 million release clause.

Schmidt has discussed the potential of Dumfries leaving PSV this summer, as well as teammate Donyell Malen, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

The PSV manager believes Dumfries will leave this summer, thus paving the way for a move to Everton.

Schmidt told Dutch news channel NOS, “That’s how it goes in football, especially at PSV, we lose one or two good players every year.”

“I’ve known for a long time that Donyell and Denzel are likely to go.” Last summer, to be precise.

“I consider that as well, and if they do decide to stay, that is fantastic. However, we must prepare ourselves for the possibility of having to play without both next season.”