PSG issues a public “no excuse” transfer statement to Kylian Mbappe in the wake of Liverpool rumors and Lionel Messi’s “crazy” allegation.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the president of Paris Saint-Germain, has issued a firm statement on Kylian Mbappe’s future in the wake of Lionel Messi’s arrival.

Mbappe’s future has been uncertain in recent months, as his current deal is set to end next year.

Mbappe has been linked with a move to Liverpool and Real Madrid, and reports that he will not sign a new contract have just added gasoline to the fire.

The 22-year-old comes to Paris from Monaco in 2017 and has quickly established himself as one of football’s most valuable assets.

Al-Khelaifi said at Messi’s press conference that Mbappe had “no excuse” not to sign a contract extension.

“I believe everyone understands Kylian’s future: he is a Parisian,” Al-Khelaifi stated.

“He said he wants a competitive team, and there isn’t anything better than this team right now, so he has no justification to do anything else.”

Messi was asked if it would be a “great experience” to play alongside Mbappe and Neymar at PSG, and the 34-year-old said it would.

“It’s crazy to play with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, and I’m incredibly delighted about it,” Messi added.

“Sharing day-to-day life with them and the squad, the team is fantastic, and I am extremely excited to train and compete now because I will be playing with the top players in the world. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”