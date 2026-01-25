PS5 Players Snag Ghost of Yotei for £47 Ahead of Official Release

PlayStation 5 fans are gearing up for the release of Sony’s latest exclusive, *Ghost of Yotei*, a highly anticipated follow-up to the 2020 hit *Ghost of Tsushima*. The game, which transports players to the Ezo region of Japan in 1603, introduces a new protagonist, Atsu, on a quest for vengeance after her family is murdered. Unlike its predecessor, which was set in 1214, *Ghost of Yotei* explores a different chapter of Japanese history, offering a fresh narrative and a new gameplay experience.

Cheaper Pre-Orders Available with TopCashback

Although the digital version of the game will cost £69.99 from the PlayStation store, savvy shoppers can find a significant discount by purchasing a physical copy. Retailer Argos is selling the game for £62.99, but a deal from TopCashback allows players to save even more. Those who create a new TopCashback account through an exclusive link will receive a £15 sign-up bonus, effectively reducing the game’s price to £47.17 once the cashback is credited. This offer can also be applied to other major game releases, including *Battlefield 6* and *Borderlands 4*, which are also available for £44.21 with TopCashback discounts.

In *Ghost of Yotei*, the combat system remains central, with five weapon options and a new feature that lets players disarm enemies and use their weapons, expanding the strategic possibilities during fights. Developer Sucker Punch has crafted a visually stunning open world, allowing players to freely roam on horseback and engage in virtual photography with the returning photo mode. As the launch date approaches, fans are excited to dive into this fresh chapter of the series.