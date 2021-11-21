PS5 Black Friday 2021 deals: Where to get them and how much they cost.

Black Friday is rapidly approaching, and many consumers will be on the lookout for the much sought-after PlayStation 5.

Since the PS5 landed in the UK last November, fans have been waiting for word on restocks.

Many people were left wondering if and when the device would ever come back into stock after pre-orders ran out in minutes and consumers were faced with website problems.

Restocks have occurred throughout the year, but with Black Friday approaching, consumers may have a better chance of getting their hands on the PS5.

According to the Mirror, the PS5 scarcity is due to strong demand during the pandemic, a global shortage of microchip processors, and the Ever Given cargo ship blocking the Suez Canal earlier this year.

Because purchasing a PS5 has proven to be so difficult, specific Twitter accounts have been created to provide notifications on when stores may refill the console.

According to the Twitter account PS5 Stock UK, John Lewis is rumored to be stocking the PS5 in time for Christmas.

What is the price of the PS5?

The entire system will set you back roughly £449, while a Digital Edition without a disc tray would set you back £359.

The PS5 is equipped with an AMD Zen 2-based 8-core CPU running at 3.5GHz, 16GB of GGDR6 RAM, and 825GB of internal storage.

It is expected to be 100 times faster than the previous PlayStation PS4, allowing for lightning-fast game loading.

Where can I get my hands on a PS5?

If you want to get your hands on one of the consoles, keep checking major merchants.

If you can’t wait for stores to resupply the PS5, there’s still one place to look: eBay.

Will the PS5 be available for purchase on Black Friday?

The PS5 is unlikely to be reduced in price for Black Friday 2021 due to its high demand.