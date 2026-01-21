Prue Leith Departs Great British Bake Off After Nine Years

Prue Leith, the beloved judge of Channel 4’s The Great British Bake Off, has announced her departure from the show after nearly a decade. The 86-year-old chef, restaurateur, and television personality revealed on January 21, 2026, that she would be stepping down, marking the end of a significant chapter for the iconic British baking competition.

Leith, who took over from Mary Berry when the show moved from the BBC to Channel 4 in 2017, has become an integral figure in the Bake Off family. Over the course of nine series, she judged over 400 challenges alongside fellow judge Paul Hollywood and hosts Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond. Known for her wit, warmth, and culinary expertise, Leith quickly won over both contestants and viewers, making her a standout presence in the tent.

A Fond Farewell

In a heartfelt social media post, Leith explained her decision to step away from the show, citing her age and desire to enjoy new experiences. “After nine series and judging more than 400 challenges, I have decided to step down as a judge on The Great British Bake Off. Bake Off has been a fabulous part of my life for the last nine years, I have genuinely loved it and I’m sure I’ll miss working with my fellow judge Paul, Alison, and Noel and the teams at Love Productions and Channel 4. But now feels like the right time to step back (I’m 86 for goodness sake!), there’s so much I’d like to do, not least spend summers enjoying my garden,” she wrote.

Leith’s decision was met with tributes from colleagues and former contestants. Dr Rahul Mandal, winner of the 2018 series, expressed his admiration, stating, “It was a joy and privilege to be in the tent with you. You are kind, funny, passionate, and always inspired us.” Jasmine Mitchell, the 2025 champion, echoed similar sentiments, calling her “amazing” and expressing how much she would be missed.

Channel 4 and Love Productions also paid tribute to Leith’s contributions, with Ian Katz, Channel 4’s Chief Content Officer, praising her “absolute culinary authority” and “great generosity and empathy for the bakers.” Love Productions highlighted her “genuine expertise” and ability to inject humor into the tent, noting her skill at making the bakers and viewers alike “laugh with innocent innuendos.”

Leith’s departure follows a brief break from the celebrity edition of the show in 2024, during which Lady Caroline Waldegrave OBE stepped in as her replacement for the 2025 spin-off. In interviews, Leith had spoken about the challenges of filming back-to-back episodes throughout the summer and her desire to pursue other ventures while still active. Her decision to retire from the series is in line with her reflections on aging, as expressed in her 2024 book, *Being Old… And Learning To Love It*. Leith has been vocal about challenging societal expectations of older individuals, emphasizing that she doesn’t intend to “fade quietly into the background.”

A Lasting Impact

Leith’s influence on the show extended beyond her role as a judge. Known for her love of boozy cakes and colorful fashion, she brought a sense of joy and camaraderie to the tent. One of the most memorable moments of her tenure came in 2017 when she accidentally revealed the winner of that series on Twitter before the final episode aired. Despite the gaffe, the incident only endeared her further to fans, and even the prime minister of Bhutan thanked her for bringing attention to the country, as she was vacationing there at the time.

Her departure comes at a time when the show’s future is set to continue without her. While Leith’s seat will remain vacant for now, Paul Hollywood, Noel Fielding, and Alison Hammond will remain as the core team. Channel 4 has not yet confirmed who will replace Leith, but the speculation is already mounting, especially following Waldegrave’s successful stint during the 2025 celebrity edition. A new judge is expected to be named before the next series airs later in 2026.

Leith’s legacy in the Bake Off tent will endure. Her warmth, expertise, and humor shaped the show’s unique mix of competition and camaraderie, leaving an indelible mark on the program and its fans. As she steps away to enjoy the next chapter of her life, The Great British Bake Off will undoubtedly feel her absence, but her impact will remain for years to come.