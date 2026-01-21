Prue Leith Bids Farewell to The Great British Bake Off After Nine Years

The Great British Bake Off is set to undergo a significant change as Dame Prue Leith, the beloved judge who has been with the show since its move to Channel 4, announced her departure on January 21, 2026. At the age of 86, Leith’s decision to step down marks the end of a nine-year chapter for the hit baking competition, during which she became a fan favorite for her honest critiques, vivid wardrobe, and unwavering support for contestants.

Leith Leaves a Lasting Legacy

Leith made the announcement on Instagram, citing her age and the desire to focus on other pursuits, including spending more time in her garden. “Now feels like the right time to step back (I’m 86 for goodness sake!), there’s so much I’d like to do,” she wrote. “I feel very lucky to have been part of it.” Her statement revealed her contentment with leaving on her own terms, emphasizing that she was keen to exit before feeling pushed out. This mirrors sentiments she shared with E! News in 2024, when she hinted at her desire to depart on a high note rather than overstaying her welcome.

Leith’s tenure on the show began in 2017, when Channel 4 took over the iconic series from the BBC, poaching it alongside its original host lineup. Taking on the formidable task of filling the shoes of Dame Mary Berry, Leith swiftly gained the affection of audiences and participants alike. Over nine seasons, she judged over 400 challenges, shaping the identity of the show in its new home and helping to maintain its status as one of Channel 4’s top-rated programs.

Leith’s time on Bake Off was marked by her candid yet caring approach to judging, a balance that made her both a feared critic and a cherished mentor to contestants. Despite the show’s shifting lineup of co-hosts and presenters—ranging from Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding to Alison Hammond—Leith remained a steady and beloved presence. Her partnership with Paul Hollywood, the only remaining original judge, was central to Bake Off’s enduring popularity and charm.

A Transition for Bake Off

As Leith bids farewell, the show is entering a new phase. The search for a new judge to join Hollywood is underway, with fans eagerly awaiting the announcement. The show has undergone numerous changes since its transition to Channel 4, including the departure of original presenters Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins. But despite these challenges, Bake Off has retained its core spirit of inclusivity, positivity, and culinary celebration, traits that have made it a cultural staple.

Tributes have poured in from colleagues, former contestants, and Channel 4 executives, all recognizing Leith’s profound impact on the show. Paul Hollywood, her fellow judge, expressed his admiration with a simple yet heartfelt post: “You’re the best Prue!” Noel Fielding, known for his playful and heartfelt demeanor, shared a moving message, reflecting on the personal connection they had forged over the years. “You are a force of nature and an inspiration to the world,” Fielding wrote.

Leith’s influence extends beyond her time on Bake Off. A renowned chef, restaurateur, and author, she has been an influential figure in British food culture for decades. Her work has championed good food and hospitality, and her departure from Bake Off signals the end of an era in British television. Still, her legacy will remain, with fans and colleagues alike sure to carry her spirit forward in future seasons of the competition.

As the next season of Bake Off approaches, speculation about the new judge will undoubtedly continue. Leith’s departure may mark the end of a remarkable chapter, but the show’s enduring popularity suggests it will continue to thrive—and whoever fills her shoes will certainly have big ones to fill.