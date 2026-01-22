Prue Leith Bids Farewell to Great British Bake Off After Nine Years

Dame Prue Leith, the beloved judge on The Great British Bake Off, has announced her departure from the hit Channel 4 show, stepping down after a nine-year tenure. The 86-year-old, who has become a staple of British television and baking culture, revealed the news on January 21, 2026, marking the end of an era for the show.

Leith Reflects on Legacy, Advice from Mary Berry

Leith’s decision to leave comes after nearly a decade of judging the iconic baking competition, during which she became known for her sharp wit, culinary expertise, and warm rapport with fellow judge Paul Hollywood. In a reflective statement posted on social media, Leith shared her gratitude for her time on the show and expressed excitement for future endeavors, particularly her desire to spend more time in her garden. “Bake Off has been a fabulous part of my life for the last nine years, but now feels like the right time to step back,” she said.

Her departure is accompanied by a touching memory of advice she received from her predecessor, Dame Mary Berry, when she first joined the show. Leith recounted calling Berry for guidance, knowing the seasoned judge’s candid insights would be invaluable. Berry, who had worked alongside Hollywood for eight years, offered a memorable four-word warning: “He doesn’t need you.” Leith shared that Berry’s comment helped her navigate her role alongside Hollywood, who had remained on the show when it moved from the BBC to Channel 4 in 2017. Berry’s advice highlighted Hollywood’s extensive knowledge and presence, urging Leith to assert herself as a valued member of the team.

Leith’s contribution to the Bake Off legacy is hard to overstate. Her ability to connect with contestants, adapt to various hosts, and maintain her distinctive presence helped the show thrive during its transition to Channel 4. The combination of her culinary background and easygoing humor played a significant role in the show’s continued success, which is now entering a new phase with her exit.

Channel 4’s Chief Content Officer Ian Katz praised Leith’s impact on the program. “She leaves an indelible mark on the show and all its bakers,” Katz remarked, underscoring her influence over the course of her tenure. The search for her successor is already underway, with fans eagerly anticipating who will take over her iconic seat at the judging table.

As Leith steps away from the tent, her departure resonates not only with loyal fans but with those who admired her quiet strength and unwavering professionalism. Her legacy in the baking world will undoubtedly endure, and her story serves as a reminder of how sometimes, the best advice can come in the simplest of phrases.