Prosecutors Say The Josh Duggar Child Porn Case Is ‘Straight-Forward,’ Despite Evidence Dispute.

According to a source, prosecutors in Josh Duggar’s child pornography case and the reality star’s legal team are currently at odds over evidence ahead of his trial this autumn.

The 33-year-old star of “19 Kids and Counting” was arrested in April and charged with receiving and possessing child pornography for allegedly obtaining computer files showing child sex abuse in May 2019. Duggar has pled not guilty to both accusations and will stand trial in November.

According to new court documents obtained by People, the prosecution in his case provided the defense with a screenshot in June showing that two other law enforcement officers had downloaded the child sex abuse material allegedly linked to Duggar, in addition to Arkansas police detective Amber Kalmer.

The files were first identified by Kalmer, who allegedly traced them back to Duggar’s IP address on a computer at the dealership where he worked at the time.

The defense team for Duggar then demanded that the government hand over all findings related to the screenshot, as well as all reports from Kalmer and the two other officers and further information.

The government released some pertinent log files, but said the materials requested about the two other officers were “extraneous” to Duggar’s case and thus not discoverable.

According to them, the screenshot was initially sent “to simply notify the defense that other officers not involved in this prosecution had downloaded [child sex abuse material]from the target IP.”

The defense filed a formal motion on July 26 charging the prosecution of withholding material that “Duggar is legally and constitutionally entitled to.”

In a response filed on Aug. 9, the prosecution retaliated by labeling Duggar’s case “straight-forward.” Prosecutors also charged the defense with going on a “fishing expedition” for evidence that was either irrelevant to the case or did not exist.

According to People, the prosecutors’ filing stated, “[The defendant’s] motion reflects nothing more than a plea to embark on an impermissible fishing expedition for evidence that is either nonexistent, inconsequential to his defense, or already produced.” “As a result, the motion of the defendant should be denied.”

According to a court docket seen by the site, a hearing was held on the case on Friday, but no decision has yet been made.

Requests for comment from Duggar’s lawyers have gone unanswered.

Duggar was arrested in April, just days after announcing that he and his wife, Anna Duggar, were expecting their seventh child. Brief News from Washington Newsday.