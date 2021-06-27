Property managers at delayed sites have been prohibited for an eight-year period.

A businessman who was a director of many firms connected to Liverpool’s blocked sites has been barred from holding office for the next eight years.

Antonio Garcia Walker, 44, was on the boards of North Point Global, North Point Pall Mall Limited, Baltic House Developments, the Chinatown Development Company, and Warwick Road Developments ( Manchester) Ltd.

Baltic House, North Point Pall Mall, Chinatown, and the Element in Manchester were all halted by the associated corporations.

A 64-year-old man lives in a Speke terraced property with a corporation that owes purchasers £40 million.

The ECHO has reported that investors in the four scams are owed £40 million.

Mr Walker was a director of Baltic House Developments from August 2015 to July 2016 and of Warwick Road Developments from September 2015 to July 2016, according to Companies House documents.

The disqualification order, which covers Mr Walker’s time at the aforementioned companies, went into effect on June 9 this year and will remain until June 9 2029. During this time, he is not permitted to serve as a director of the company.

According to the Insolvency Service, Mr Walker “permitted” the firm to disburse £2,594,232 in investor deposits to third parties in the form of loans and payments during his time at Baltic House Developments.

Mr Walker “permitted” the company to discharge £2,301,273 of investors’ deposits to third parties in the form of loans and payments throughout his tenure at Warwick Road Developments ( Manchester Ltd).

Mr Antonio Garcia Walker (Mr Walker) permitted Baltic House Developments Limited (”BHD”) to operate between 14 January 2016 and 25 July 2016, according to an Insolvency Service report “) to make loans and/or payments to connected companies and other third parties, totaling at least £2,594,232, released to BHD by the Company’s solicitors, for purposes other than those for which the monies had purportedly been released, and contrary to BHD’s marketing material, which stated that investor deposits would be ring-fenced.

Mr Walker granted Warwick Road Developments (Manchester) Ltd (”WRD”) permission between 14 January 2016 and 25 July 2016 “) to make loans with investor deposits totaling at least £2,301,273, which were released to WRD by the Company’s attorneys. The summary comes to a close.